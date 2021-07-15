Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ on Hunt for General Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Their There

Vancouver, BC | Their There is looking to bring on a General Manager to oversee daily operations.

Our ideal candidate will have a passion for service, food, coffee, beer and wine with a focus on teamwork and a hunger for growth. The General Manager will also over see our wine program alongside company Wine Director Christina Hartigan as well as our coffee program.

You will be responsible for managing and training staff, inventory and cost controls as well as creating memorable guest experiences. Past experience with coffee and wine program development is preferred but not mandatory.

Please send resumes in confidence to jeff@theirthere.ca.

Their There
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE


