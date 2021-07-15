Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Seeks Assistant General Manager

Vancouver, BC | Pourhouse in Gastown is hiring a full-time Assistant General Manager to join our leadership team.

We are looking for an individual with strong leadership skills, an eye for detail, and an understanding of profits and routine. The successful candidate will be looking to advance, is open to feedback and development, tech savvy, and has good problem solving skills. Strong knowledge of cocktails, liquor & wine is an asset. An understanding of “Integrity, Authenticity, Ownership, and Purpose” should be demonstrated in the interview process.

You have:
A minimum of one year previous management/ leadership experience
Serving it Right
Strong customer service skills and a passion for leadership
Additional assets would include:
Foodsafe Level 1
Experience with Auphan POS

What we offer:
Competitive salary and benefits packages
A positive work environment with supportive upper management
Company wide discounts on food (both when working or as a guest)
Opportunities for growth and advancement

About Pourhouse:
Our food is designed with inspired and skilful technique, though born of familiar comforts. Hearty and mouth-watering meals with a sense of familiarity are done in a homemade style using fresh, local and seasonal ingredients. The cocktails have an old-fashioned soul, in variations both plain and fancy, and are the catalyst for the entire concept.

Join the Kitchen Table team that includes Pourhouse, Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pizzeria Farina, Farina A Legna, Giovane and Miantiao.

While we appreciate all applicants we will not be able to reply to everyone.

Job Type: Full-time

Please forward your resume and cover letter to info@pourhousevancouver.com.

Pourhouse
Neighbourhood: Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC | 604-568-7022 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

