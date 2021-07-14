Tripping Further Afield With Meghan and Peter of Francis Bread

Further Afield Trips asks a local in a town well beyond Vancouver’s city limits where to find the best places to eat, drink, chill, and have a good time. Think of it as the country cousin to The Dishes.

In this edition, we take a trip over to Salt Spring Island to hear from Meghan Carr and Peter Hunt, owners of popular local sourdough bakery Francis Bread…

Francis Bread The Islands 125 Churchill Rd., Saltspring Island, BC MAP

Good morning! Let’s take a walk/hike in nature before it gets too hot. Where should we go?

“The best views on the island are found on the summit of Mt Maxwell. You can drive up to the top but the road is old and full of potholes, so give your car a break and head up the Mountain from one of the many trailheads. Most of the mountain is a Provincial Park and trail maps are available online.”



Mt Maxwell The Islands Mt Maxwell, Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

Is there somewhere along the way we can stop for coffee?

“Switchboard Café in Ganges has a great coffee program with rotating local roasters.”



Switchboard Café The Islands 122 Hereford Ave., Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

Now we’re starving! Where should we eat? (breakfast/brunch or lunch)

“Dos Amores Tortilleria for super delicious and authentic tacos, tortas, salsa and more.”



Dos Amores Tortilleria The Islands Unit #15 in Merchants’ Mews, 315 Upper Ganges Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

We’ve got some free time for an afternoon adventure. What do you suggest we do?

“Rent kayaks from Salt Spring Adventure Co. Ltd. and explore the tiny islands of Ganges Harbour. Stop for a swim (and a break) on Chocolate Beach. If you are new to kayaking take a tour guide!”

Salt Spring Adventure Co. Ltd. The Islands 125 Rainbow Rd., Salt Spring Island MAP

Chocolate Beach (Third Sister Island) The Islands Chocolate Beach (aka Third Sister Island) MAP

That was fun! Now we need a pick-me-up plunge in some cool water. Can you let us in on your favourite nearby place to cool off in?

“It is important to know that Salt Spring is not a sandy beach community. Pack your water shoes and you can get in the ocean in so many places. If the ocean isn’t your thing float around in St. Mary Lake.”



St. Mary Lake The Islands St. Mary Lake (Public Access Beach, North End Road), Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

Where should we head for a post-adventure beer, glass of wine or cocktail?

“Head to Salt Spring Wild for flights of their cider made with local island apples. The patio is incredible and great for large groups.”



Salt Spring Wild Cider The Islands 151 Sharp Rd., Salt Spring Island MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s the plan for dinner?

“Bakers don’t have much of a night life but getting a pizza from True Love Pizza and taking it to the beach is our go to dinner.”



True Love Pizza The Islands 105 Rainbow Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

It’s patio season! What’s your favourite restaurant patio?

“There are so many patios to chose from that have great views some top picks are Auntie Pestos, Seaside Restaurant and The Treehouse.”



Auntie Pestos The Islands 115 Fulford-Ganges Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

Seaside Restaurant The Islands 795 Vesuvius Bay Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

Tree House Cafe The Islands 106 Purvis Lane, Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

Any tips on a good spot to take in the view and watch the sun go down?

“Can’t give away the best spots (“Locals Only”, lol) but Vesuvius Beach is great.”



Vesuvius Beach The Islands Vesuvius Bay Beach (access from Langley St.), Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

It’s time to catch some shuteye, where do you suggest we stay?

“Salty Pear is a sweet B&B close to town with a barrel sauna and an outdoor shower; or, if you want to be close to the bakery for access to bread first thing in the morning, check out Duthie Gallery B&B.”



Salty Pear The Islands 279 Rainbow Rd., Salt Spring Island MAP

Duthie Gallery B&B The Islands 125 Churchill Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC MAP

Anything we absolutely have to pack in our suitcase while visiting?

“A tour of the local farmstands is a must. So many handmade goods to bring back with you.”