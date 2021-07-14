Back to: Tripping Further Afield With Meghan and Peter of Francis Bread
List Map

Tripping Further Afield With Meghan and Peter of Francis Bread

The baking couple take us out on their ideal day of eating, drinking and adventuring around Salt Spring Island.
Article
Further Afield Trips / The Islands

Tripping Further Afield With Meghan and Peter of Francis Bread

Portrait

Further Afield Trips asks a local in a town well beyond Vancouver’s city limits where to find the best places to eat, drink, chill, and have a good time. Think of it as the country cousin to The Dishes.

In this edition, we take a trip over to Salt Spring Island to hear from Meghan Carr and Peter Hunt, owners of popular local sourdough bakery Francis Bread

Francis Bread
The Islands
125 Churchill Rd., Saltspring Island, BC
MAP

Good morning! Let’s take a walk/hike in nature before it gets too hot. Where should we go?

“The best views on the island are found on the summit of Mt Maxwell. You can drive up to the top but the road is old and full of potholes, so give your car a break and head up the Mountain from one of the many trailheads. Most of the mountain is a Provincial Park and trail maps are available online.”

Mt Maxwell
The Islands
Mt Maxwell, Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP

Is there somewhere along the way we can stop for coffee?

“Switchboard Café in Ganges has a great coffee program with rotating local roasters.”

Switchboard Café
The Islands
122 Hereford Ave., Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP

Now we’re starving! Where should we eat? (breakfast/brunch or lunch)

“Dos Amores Tortilleria for super delicious and authentic tacos, tortas, salsa and more.”

Dos Amores Tortilleria
The Islands
Unit #15 in Merchants’ Mews, 315 Upper Ganges Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP

We’ve got some free time for an afternoon adventure. What do you suggest we do?

“Rent kayaks from Salt Spring Adventure Co. Ltd. and explore the tiny islands of Ganges Harbour. Stop for a swim (and a break) on Chocolate Beach. If you are new to kayaking take a tour guide!”

Salt Spring Adventure Co. Ltd.
The Islands
125 Rainbow Rd., Salt Spring Island
MAP
Chocolate Beach (Third Sister Island)
The Islands
Chocolate Beach (aka Third Sister Island)
MAP

That was fun! Now we need a pick-me-up plunge in some cool water. Can you let us in on your favourite nearby place to cool off in?

“It is important to know that Salt Spring is not a sandy beach community. Pack your water shoes and you can get in the ocean in so many places. If the ocean isn’t your thing float around in St. Mary Lake.”

St. Mary Lake
The Islands
St. Mary Lake (Public Access Beach, North End Road), Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP

Where should we head for a post-adventure beer, glass of wine or cocktail?

“Head to Salt Spring Wild for flights of their cider made with local island apples. The patio is incredible and great for large groups.”

Salt Spring Wild Cider
The Islands
151 Sharp Rd., Salt Spring Island
MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s the plan for dinner?

“Bakers don’t have much of a night life but getting a pizza from True Love Pizza and taking it to the beach is our go to dinner.”

True Love Pizza
The Islands
105 Rainbow Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP

It’s patio season! What’s your favourite restaurant patio?

“There are so many patios to chose from that have great views some top picks are Auntie Pestos, Seaside Restaurant and The Treehouse.”

Auntie Pestos
The Islands
115 Fulford-Ganges Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP
Seaside Restaurant
The Islands
795 Vesuvius Bay Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP
Tree House Cafe
The Islands
106 Purvis Lane, Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP

Any tips on a good spot to take in the view and watch the sun go down?

“Can’t give away the best spots (“Locals Only”, lol) but Vesuvius Beach is great.”

Vesuvius Beach
The Islands
Vesuvius Bay Beach (access from Langley St.), Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP

It’s time to catch some shuteye, where do you suggest we stay?

“Salty Pear is a sweet B&B close to town with a barrel sauna and an outdoor shower; or, if you want to be close to the bakery for access to bread first thing in the morning, check out Duthie Gallery B&B.”

Salty Pear
The Islands
279 Rainbow Rd., Salt Spring Island
MAP
Duthie Gallery B&B
The Islands
125 Churchill Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC
MAP

Anything we absolutely have to pack in our suitcase while visiting?

“A tour of the local farmstands is a must. So many handmade goods to bring back with you.”

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / Victoria

The View From Your Window #258

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

The Islands

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Galiano Island’s Bodega Ridge Hiring for Multiple Positions

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

New Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Restaurant Seeks Bartender and Servers

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Estate Winery Adds Low Alcohol Apéritif to Portfolio

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

May the Prettiest Restaurant in Kitsilano Rest in Peace

From 2016 to 2021, the award-winning Mak N Ming consistently met guest's high expectations with sincerity and skill.

Intelligence Briefs

On Menu Prices Going Up and Customers Fighting Amongst Themselves

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds fewer cooks in the kitchen and Portland lauded for its pizza.

You Should Know / Chinatown

Our City Streets Were Once Paved With These Little Wooden Blocks

Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The new Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three cabins and a bath house surrounded by forest.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

The two chefs and avid wine-lovers take us through a journey of their most memorable BC wines.

Previous
Galiano Island’s Bodega Ridge Hiring for Multiple Positions
Next
The Best Local Ciders to Sip All Summer Long

Further Afield Trips

See more from Further Afield Trips
Further Afield Trips

Tripping Further Afield in and Around Victoria With Local Artist Andrea Soos

11 Places

The local painter personally guides us on a day spent hitting up her favourite spots around Victoria and its beautiful surrounds.

Further Afield Trips

Tripping Further Afield in Portland With the Hungry Mak N Ming Crew

7 Places

For this FAT we asked Makoto Ono and Amanda Cheng to map out their favourite places to eat and drink in PDX.

Further Afield Trips

Tripping Further Afield in Squamish With Naomi Horii

13 Places

The Restaurant Manager of the beloved, soon-to-reopen Fergie's Cafe leads the way for day of eating, drinking and exploring.

Further Afield Trips

Tripping Further Afield in Tofino with The Pointe’s Chef, Carmen Ingham

13 Places

For this Tofinitan edition of FAT, we asked Carmen to give us the scoop on where he likes to eat, drink and hang out around town…