Galiano Island’s Bodega Ridge Hiring for Multiple Positions

Galiano Island, BC | We are looking to expand our kitchen and service team at Bodega Ridge on Galiano Island. Our beautiful properties are located on the remote northern end of the island. We offer competitive wages, affordable staff accommodations and a fun, inclusive team environment. Candidates must have a valid BC drivers license, a strong attention to detail and a passion for customer service. To apply, please send your resume to jls@bodegaridge.com.

Bodega Ridge
Region: The Islands
120 Manastee Rd, Galiano Island | 1 877-604-2677 | WEBSITE
