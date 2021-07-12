Hawksworth Looking to Grow FOH and BOH Teams

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | Our team is growing and we’re looking for talented and passionate individuals to join us in the front-of-house dining room and heart-of-house kitchen roles. Various levels of experience considered alongside a passion for food and service excellence.

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant is celebrated for its contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven seasonal dishes. Our menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of our culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth delivers memorable dining experiences to its valued guests.

We are hiring for multiple positions including:
Dishwashers
Line Cooks
Chef de Parties
Sous Chef
Servers
Server Assistants
Bartenders
Sommeliers
Managers

About our team:
We are a close knit team guided by a dedication to deliver the highest levels of service and culinary excellence to our guests. We value the safety, health and wellbeing of our staff and guests and strive to forge a culture of collaboration, openness and understanding with room for individual development and growth.

What we offer:
We offer competitive salaries / hourly rates
Benefits after six months of full time employment
Company wide discounts at our sister restaurants Nightingale and Bel Cafe

To apply:
Please send your resume to josh@hawksworthrestaurant.com – we look forward to hearing from you!

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
