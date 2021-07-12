Coal Harbour’s ‘Nightingale’ Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

The Goods from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | We’re hiring for several positions at Nightingale. If you’ve got a passion for food and drink, great energy and a ‘can do’ attitude, and are looking to learn and grow in a dynamic and bustling

environment, read on!

Named Canada’s Best Farm to Table restaurant, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles through an extensive menu of seasonal local dishes including pizzas, pastas, crudo, vegetable dishes, fresh salads and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to our laid back, convivial atmosphere. Located in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, our two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail list and a range of local craft beers.

We are hiring for multiple positions including:

Dishwashers

Line Cooks

Jr. Sous Chefs

Sous Chefs

Hosts

Servers

Server Assistant

Bartenders

Sommeliers

About our team:

We are a dynamic team who are focused on delivering exceptional experiences to our guests in a fun and informal atmosphere. The environment is fast paced and high energy though we value the safety, health and wellbeing of our team above all else and strive to offer a culture of collaboration, openness and understanding with room for individual development and growth.

What we offer:

We offer competitive salaries / hourly rates

Benefits after six months of full time employment

Company wide discounts at our sister restaurants Hawksworth and Bel Cafe

To apply:

Please send your resume to careers@hawknightingale.com – we can’t wait to hear from you!