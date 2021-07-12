Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Bao Bei Seeking Passionate and Creative Cooks

Portrait

The Goods from Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | Bao Bei is searching for cooks with a love for Asian food and a special type of creativity that can combine these flavours with other techniques and cuisines to assemble casual and delicious plates. The ideal candidates will be those who are excited to work in a busy kitchen, are inspired to grow, have a passion for food, and thrive in a supportive workplace environment. This position comes with full benefits. All interested individuals are welcome to email their resumés in confidence to alain@bao-bei.ca with a cover letter attached.

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
163 Keefer St. | 604-688-0876 | WEBSITE
Bao Bei Seeking Passionate and Creative Cooks
COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Piña Colada Slushie To-Go From Chinatown’s Bao Bei

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // An Artistic Homage to Our Chinese and Indigenous Histories

Local artist Lam Wong talks about the historical inspirations behind his original multimedia art installation...

Track and Food / Chinatown

TRACK & FOOD // Alex Black Dishes on the Imminent BLND TGER Dumpling Shop

In this episode, first time restaurateur Alex Black talks opening during Covid, the legacy of Mamie Taylor's, and living a good life.

Diner / Chinatown

New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’ Taking Shape on East Georgia Street

Sean Heather's move from the heart of Gastown to the edge of Chinatown is looking good and getting closer to launch.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

This delicious pleasure was not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

TBT / Chinatown

Exactly Five Years Ago, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Softly Opened in Chinatown

These photos were taken the night of the Japanese-Italian inspired restaurant's first friends and family service in late April, 2016.

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The new Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three cabins and a bath house surrounded by forest.

Tea and Two Slices

On Licking Statue Boots and Real Estate Developers Frothing at the Mouth

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds flying ants and things that need some burning.

You Should Know / Chinatown

Our City Streets Were Once Paved With These Little Wooden Blocks

Intelligence Briefs

On Menu Prices Going Up and Customers Fighting Amongst Themselves

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds fewer cooks in the kitchen and Portland lauded for its pizza.

Drinker

Scottish Comedian Does Spot-On Imitation of Distillery Tour Guide

Eleanor Morton impersonates a distillery tour guide whose enthusiasm for the product is pretty low key.

Previous
Celebrate 10 Years of Hawksworth With Half-Price Bubbles
Next
This Might Be the Strangest TV Ad Ever Made for a Candy Bar

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / West End

Coal Harbour’s ‘Nightingale’ Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Hawksworth Looking to Grow FOH and BOH Teams

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ Looking to Fill Several Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Restaurant on Hunt for Front of House Staffer