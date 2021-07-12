Bao Bei Seeking Passionate and Creative Cooks

The Goods from Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | Bao Bei is searching for cooks with a love for Asian food and a special type of creativity that can combine these flavours with other techniques and cuisines to assemble casual and delicious plates. The ideal candidates will be those who are excited to work in a busy kitchen, are inspired to grow, have a passion for food, and thrive in a supportive workplace environment. This position comes with full benefits. All interested individuals are welcome to email their resumés in confidence to alain@bao-bei.ca with a cover letter attached.