Commercial Drive’s ‘Livia’ Seeking Cooks and Night Baker

The Goods from Livia

Vancouver, BC | Livia is looking to expand its team! Livia is a bustling bakery-restaurant on Commercial Drive that focuses on sourdough breads, laminated pastries, handmade pastas, with a strong commitment to using local organic produce. We work hard, laugh constantly, and are a really tight group. It’s a very warm kitchen environment.

We’re currently looking to add both a night baker and a couple cooks to our crew.

We’re looking for both a Full-Time and Part Time Cook:

Our ideal candidates are committed and hardworking individual with a positive attitude, passion for food and a hunger to learn. Line cooking and Italian food experience is an asset. Must be available for morning shifts starting at 730AM!

We provide competitive wages and a positive, supportive work environment with growth potential. Expect shifts 7 – 10 hours in length, no longer than 10, typically 9 including a break for lunch.

Night Baker:

We’re looking for a night baker to join our overnight team. Experience is wonderful, but we’re able to train someone who comes in eager to learn. Hours are 10 pm – 6 am, 4-5 days a weeks. We provide competitive wages and a positive, supportive work environment with growth potential.

Must be able to:

Work well with others.

Lift 20kls.

Have at least one year of food prep experience or baking experience.

Be adaptable and eager to learn in a bustling environment.

If you’re interested in becoming apart of our day baking team the only way on is by becoming a night baker first!

Interested applicants can email their resume to Liviasweets@gmail.com.