Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Dishes for July

The Goods from Yuwa Japanese Cuisine

Vancouver, BC | Here are the July features at Yuwa, available for a limited time…

HAIDA GWAII HALIBUT AGEDASHI

deep-fried Haida Gwaii halibut, mizore-an daikon radish soy-dashi,

eggplant, shimeji, pea shoots, ginger

HIROSHIMA OCTOPUS KARAAGE

deep-fried Madako octopus from Hiroshima, Japan, sweet potato,

kabocha squash, cauliflower, aosa-seaweed salt

KAMAAGE SHIRASU NIGIRI

(two pieces)

steamed baby anchovy nigiri sushi from Wakayama, Japan, daikon pickles,

grated daikon radish ponzu vinaigrette

CANADIAN PRIME RIB BEEF TATAKI

momji oroshi (spicy grated daikon), onion & garlic chips, micro greens,

green onion ponzu vinaigrette, watercress and apple salad

LOCAL GREEN ASPARAGUS TEMPURA

deep-fried local asparagus, crab miso sauce, mojio (kelp salt from Nagasaki, Japan)

CHILLIWACK CORN ICE CREAM

housemade ice cream using freshly harvested corn from Chilliwack, BC

若鮎 – WAKA AYU

**Our new summer dessert is a special type of wagashi, Chōfu (調布),

that features a soft yuzu mochi wrapped in a Japanese crepe.

The sweet confection is shaped like Ayu, a trout-like river fish available

in late spring to summer. The fish’s features are branded on with a hot iron!

With summer now in full swing, there’s never been a better time to enjoy the many flavours of Yuwa and join us for an al-fresco dining experience on our patio!

Our dining room is also now open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. for those who prefer to join us inside, and we will continue to offer take-out throughout the summer as well!

Reservations for our dining room and patio can be made on our website. For take-out orders, please call us directly at 604-731-9378. We are also offering 30% off bottles of wine and sake for all pickup orders — just ask us for our daily selection when placing your order!

As always, the health and safety of you, our valued guests, our team and community at large remain our utmost priority. To that end, we will continue to observe all protocols throughout our dining room, kitchen and common areas, including constant sanitizing of menus and common-touch areas and washrooms and terminals.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

— Iori, Chef Masa and the Yuwa team