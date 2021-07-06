Reserve Your Afternoon Picnic on ‘The Lawn’ at Poplar Grove Winery

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

The Okanagan, BC | We are happy to announce another spectacular way to enjoy your time at Poplar Grove Winery. We now offer Picnic Baskets to be enjoyed at one of six tables (with umbrellas) on The Lawn between the winery and our beautiful Munson Mountain vineyard. If you’d prefer to sit on the lawn, please bring a blanket.

Simply book online and choose the time that suits your schedule. We will have the basket ready for pick up when you arrive, and feel free to add a bottle of wine – we’ll also provide a bucket and ice to keep it chilled. Then stroll down to The Lawn, basket in hand and enjoy at your leisure. The perfect way to spend an afternoon.

Poplar Grove Winery Picnic Baskets

Price: For two $40, for four $80. Wine is available to add on at Tasting Room prices.

Available: 12 – 5:30pm

Deposit: You will be automatically charged $25 for the deposit on cutlery, basket and glassware. Once these items are returned, you will be refunded.