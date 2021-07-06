Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

Portrait

The highly anticipated Kitoki Inn is set to launch on July 15th. The Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three self-contained, cedar clad cabins, a small retail shop and a beautiful bath house surrounded by forest.

Owner Mitsumi Kawai recently invited me over to Bowen to tour the property, and I stayed in one of the just-finished cabins. Guests follow a set of stone stairs along a sloping hill of gently swaying grasses to check in. Each cabin comes with a queen-size bed, at the foot of which is a love seat – perfectly positioned for reading and gazing out the floor-to-ceiling windows to the shades and textures of the woods. There’s a private deck to enjoy with two beanbag lounge chairs, an ensuite bathroom equipped with a rainshower, and a well-equipped kitchenette. Breakfast is complimentary and served in the room. I had granola and scones, finished with matcha cookies and tea.

The minimalist architecture, sparse furnishings and Japanese gardens allow for reflection and a deep appreciation of nature. The calming aesthetic is made all the more peaceful by the non-stop sounds of the forest. It took me the first day and night to relax, with the second day being the most chill I can remember in the year and a bit since Covid hit. The bath house accelerates the decompression like a rocket.

Word is definitely out about the project, which we first reported on back in January. Cabins are already fully booked for the summer. There are some mid-week stays up for grabs in November, but the first weekend you can snag isn’t until December 11th (and we’re betting that will be snapped up pretty fast as well). It could be a little while before you get a chance to experience this special place. Note that Kitoki only accepts bookings for more than one night, which feels right because it takes at least two nights to (literally) soak up the scene.

Take a look inside and out and you’ll see what I mean…

Kitoki Inn
Neighbourhood: Bowen Island
503 Collins Rd, Bowen Island (Opening soon) | 778-722-0150 | WEBSITE
