Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s OLD BIRD Chinese Bistro Looking to Fill Positions

Portrait

The Goods from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | Fun Chinese bistro OLD BIRD is looking for more team members to join our vibrant team. We are seeking:

Floor Manager: This is a full time position for someone who has a lot of serving and bartending experience, who is fun, upbeat and positive. Your role is to support the staff and the owner and help the team grow and fulfill their potentials. Your are the face of the restaurant and you will look over daily operations with an eagle eye and help out wherever is needed to ensure the restaurant is delivering the best possible service and product.

Line cook / Prep Cook: At least 2 years of line cook experience. You have a passion to learn and enjoy working in a fast paced kitchen environment.

Interested candidate please email your resume and why you think you are a good fit to HELLO@OLDBIRD.CA

Thank you for applying, but only the selected candidate will be contacted.

Old Bird
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3950 Main St. | 604-873-1172 | WEBSITE
