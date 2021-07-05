Events and Small Gatherings Return to Hawksworth’s Elegant Private Dining Rooms

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | We’re excited to celebrate the return of in-person events and small gatherings at Hawksworth Restaurant. The York Room is one of the city’s most historic and exceptional private dining experiences. From its elegant features and contemporary artwork, this beautiful room is the perfect setting for intimate weddings, anniversary dinners, or to mark other special occasions. The Bel Private Dining Room offers another option for a relaxed dining space. The rich wood paneling and custom wallpaper make it a warm and welcoming setting for your next gathering. For more information contact Marlen at 604.605.3325 ext 107 or email at mr@hawksworthgroup.com.

As temperatures rise, be sure to stay cool at the Hawksworth Lounge & Cocktail Bar. Our bar is stocked with the finest and rarest of spirits and wines to ensure you’ll never leave thirsty. To accompany your beverage of choice, enjoy our newly-expanded Bar Bites menu, which includes a charcuterie platter with chorizo, serrano ham, coppa, foie gras parfait, pickles, grilled sourdough; baby back ribs with a garlic sesame glaze, roasted peanut, and green onion; caviar & oysters with crème fraîche and lemon; and much more.

We’re open daily at 11:30am with our popular Lunch Prix Fixe on the weekdays, and Brunch Prix Fixe on weekends offered alongside our À La Carte menus. From Sunday to Thursday, we’re open until 11:00pm and on Fridays and Saturdays, we’re open until midnight, so stop by for a late-night drink and a bite. We’ll be waiting.