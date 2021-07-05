Add This Resilient and Sustainable Seafood to Your Menu for the Month of July

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what’s available during the month of July…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Dungeness Crab (Mya arenaria</em), wild, traps and pots, U.S. (Alaska, Northeast Pacific Ocean).

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Dungeness Crab are a species that come from a very well managed and regulated fishery in Alaska. Having strong management in place is key to any sustainable seafood option. This ensures that the harvest of this species is limited by the size and season, as well as the sex of the species, which will allow for us to continue to harvest the option sustainably for many years to come! Dungeness Crab are resilient to fishing pressure because they are able to reach sexual maturity quite quickly and have short life spans compared to other shellfish. In addition, this species of crab from Alaska is harvested using pots. This is a targeted harvesting method which also helps to ensure that this fishery has limited impacts on the surrounding environment and on other species. These are all important factors that go in to determining if a seafood option is sustainable. Make sure to go to your local Ocean Wise seafood partner restaurant, retailer or fish monger and look for the Ocean Wise logo for our assurance of an ocean friendly choice!

Where to find them:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.