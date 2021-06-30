Tinhorn Creek Vineyards Announces Appointment of New Winemaker, Leandro Nosal

The Goods from Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

Oliver, BC | Today, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards announced the appointment of Leandro Nosal as lead winemaker, effective July 19, 2021. Nosal is from Mendoza Argentina, one of the Great Wine Capitals, and was exposed to the culture of wine early on in life. Nosal has been a winemaker for over ten years, most recently as assistant winemaker at the highly regarded CheckMate Artisanal Winery and leading the innovative ‘Red Barn at Jagged Rock’ project.

“We are very excited to welcome Leandro to the Tinhorn Creek team, and to have his expertise and passion leading our winemaking program into future vintages,” says Ross Wise MW, senior winemaker, South Okanagan estates of Andrew Peller Ltd.

Nosal has an Agricultural Engineering degree from Universidad Nacional de Cuyo in Mendoza, as well as a Master of Science in Viticulture and Oenology, earned while studying abroad in Montpellier (FR) and Torino (IT). He was awarded the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship during his Masters studies – a highly sought-after award given by the European Commission.

The Argentine winemaker has several years of international winemaking experience across a variety of regions including Mendoza (ARG), Marlborough (NZ), California (USA), Baja California (MX), Ontario (CA), and the Okanagan Valley (CA). Throughout his international experience he has studied with some of the best in the industry, including Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, Pernod Ricard and Grupo Penaflor as well as Canadian industry leaders Tawse Winery, Mission Hill and CheckMate Artisanal Winery.

“The Southern Okanagan is one of the most promising wine regions of North America,” says Nosal, “I am honoured and proud to be continuing the distinguished legacy of Tinhorn Creek Vineyards and to work closely with the growers in the South Okanagan’s exceptional Golden Mile region. I look forward to paying homage to the incredible winemaking talent that came before me and continuing my lifelong pursuit of winemaking.”

As winemaker, Nosal will lead the winemaking program and continue to build on the legacy and tradition of Tinhorn Creek Vineyards by crafting distinguished wines. His low intervention winemaking style will bring the best of the terroir to life with each and every vintage. Learn more at www.tinhorn.com.

About Tinhorn Creek Vineyards | Since its inception in 1993, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards has focused on growing the best grapes and making great wine from the South Okanagan’s distinguished Golden Mile region. What started with several barrels and a few vines has grown into a thriving Estate winery, attracting winemaking talent and wine enthusiasts from around the world. Tinhorn Creek is committed to responsible stewardship for the land, people, community and the future, paying homage to the winery’s roots and ideals. The picturesque Estate is also home to the Miradoro Restaurant – where rustic meets elegant, in delicious harmony. For more information, visit www.tinhorn.com.