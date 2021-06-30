Short Film Teases Reopening of Characteristically Noisy New York City

(via) Anyone who has spent much time walking Vancouver’s streets these last few weeks knows city life has yet to return to normal, but as case counts plummet and vaccination numbers rise, the stifling clouds of anxious vapours are beginning to lift from our sidewalks and the loud but comforting crush of our busy urban life is coming back. This is true of several other cities around the world, including New York, which is set to “fully reopen” on July 1st. This short, sound-focused film anticipating the Big Apple’s return – by Gilad Avnat and Stav Nahum of Bonamaze – provides some relatable feels, right up to the very last sound bite.