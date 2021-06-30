Kasama Chocolate Teams Up With La Glace Ice Cream for New Summer Treats

The Goods from Kasama Chocolate

Vancouver, BC | Just in time for summer we will be selling ice cream sandwiches, a fun collaboration with our friend Mark Tagulao, co-founder and director of La Glace Ice Cream. We are extremely excited to bring you 3 different ice cream sandwiches featuring our chocolate and Mark’s award winning ice cream. La Glace has won many awards and accolades, most notably they were named Metro Vancouver’s Best Ice Cream by the Vancouver Sun.

The flavours we will have for the summer are Ube Coconut, Kapé Mocha, and Strawberries & Cream.

Ube Coconut features an ube “mamon” Philippine chiffon cake, coconut pandan ice cream, frozen ube ganache with a chocolate dip and roasted coconut.

Kapé Mocha features a vanilla “mamon” Philippine chiffon cake, Kape cold brew ice cream with Kasama chocolate flecks, a chocolate dip and white chocolate drizzle.

Strawberries & Cream features a vanilla “mamon” Philippine chiffon cake, custard ice cream, frozen Kasama chocolate strawberry ganache, with a chocolate dip and strawberry white chocolate drizzle.

These ice cream sandwiches will be limited and only available at the retail store, so come on down to try one!

In addition to the ice cream sandwiches we will also be selling Kasama Pops, or KPops for short. These frozen treats consist of a custard ice cream made in house, dipped in our bean-to-bar chocolate. We will be rotating flavours throughout the summer so be sure to check our Instagram.

