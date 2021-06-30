Enjoy Sweet Sounds of Summer at Kafka’s Beginning Friday, July 2nd

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee and Tea

Vancouver, BC | Kafka’s gets you in a summertime state of mind with a new lineup of weekly Friday (and sometimes Saturday) happy-hour concerts at its Great Northern Way location from 3 to 5pm. Curated by co-artistic director of the Vancouver World Music Festival, Robin Layne, this free series of all-ages outdoor shows celebrates the sounds of summer with an eclectic of jazz, world, and roots music. Guests can nosh on the patio and raise a glass to the weekend with craft beer, cider, and BC wine; fully licensed, Kafka’s offers selections from 33 Acres, Brassneck, Mission Hill and Cedar Creek. The parking lot will be cordoned off and car-free during all performances, maximizing space for the community to gather safely outdoors. To kick off the series on Friday, July 2, Kafka’s (120-577 Great Northern Way) will be pouring complimentary lemonade for all music lovers, and those of age can spike theirs with a shot of gin for $3.

Kafka’s July Show Calendar

July 2 – Tim Sars Trio

July 9 – Tambura Rasa Duo

July 10 – TBC

July 16 – TBC

July 17 – Muevete Marimba

July 23/24 – Robin Layne Trio

July 30 – Kevin Romain Trio

July 31 – TBC