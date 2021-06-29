Enthusiastic Event Sales Manager Sought for Railtown Catering

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver, BC | Located just east of Gastown, Railtown Catering provides clients with personalized, fresh, inspired culinary services and event management, exceeding expectations on any scale. Our dedicated team can masterfully execute events ranging from intimate dinner parties to custom corporate events, and everything in between! We’re seeking an enthusiastic, passionate, result-driven Events Sales Manager to join our team.

Events Sales Manager’s are responsible for managing all day-to-day activities related to the event catering sales, with a focus on building long-term, value-based customer relationships that thrive to meet and exceed our vision and goals. Our event sales managers will focus primarily on corporate events and off-site weddings.

The Events Sales Manager will have the following responsibilities and duties:

Managing Sales Activities
· Participates in sales calls & respond to event inquiries to acquire new business
· Supports sales activities and operations (e.g., client meetings, generating proposals, writing contracts, customer correspondence, consultations, tastings)
· Provides total responsibility of managing client’s events from proposal through to event day by liaising with clients, culinary department, off-site catering staff, and vendors.
· Manage sales contracts and negotiate changes as required.

Supporting Developing & Executing Sales Strategies
· Works with the Event Director to execute catering sales strategies
· Works with the Event Director to create and implement catering sales plans to address revenue goals, customer segmentation, and target markets.
· Works with the Event Director to develop and implement promotions, both internal and external.

Building Successful Relationships
· Develops, manages, and maintains relationships with key clients, vendors, and venues in the lower Mainland.
· Attends clients and industry events to maintain, build and develop relationships.
· Meets with clients during pre- and post-event meetings to obtain feedback on quality of product (e.g., facilities and equipment, food and beverage), service levels, execution against contract and overall satisfaction.

Qualifications and Experience
· Thorough understanding of off-site catering, including generating event proposals, planning accurate timelines, producing accurate Banquet Event Orders, rental & decor consulting
· Keen interest in food, beverage & wedding industry
· Able to identify event trends and marketing opportunities that can enhance company profile and profitability
· Self-motivated with demonstrated superior skills in customer service and organization
· Strong leadership, organizational, problem-solving and decision-making skills
· Detail oriented, ability to perform tasks in a timely manner
· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
· Fluent written and spoken English required; fluency in other languages is an asset
· Previous marketing & sales experience is an asset

Required certifications & Educations
Diploma/Certification from an accredited university in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 8 years experience in the sales and marketing or related professional area.
OR
Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 6 years experience in the sales and marketing or related professional area.

Schedule:
Full-time

What we Offer:
Salary based on experience plus Commissions
100% company paid health and dental benefit coverage (after 6 months of probationary period)
Daily staff meal
30% discount at our cafés at any time
Fun, supportive, and positive working environment
Excellent working conditions with a strong team dynamic
Career development opportunity within the company as Railtown Café and Catering continues to grow

To learn more about us, please visit our website and social media:

www.railtowncatering.ca
www.instagram.com/railtowncafe
www.instagram.com/railtowncaters
www.facebook.com/RailtownCafe

Ready to join Railtown? Submit your Cover letter and Resume today to dan@railtowncatering.ca, Attn: Events Sales Manager Position. We are excited to hear from you.

