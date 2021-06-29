Community News / Main Street

Downlow Burgers Launches Special Menu to Celebrate Canadiens’ Stanley Cup Run

Portrait

The GOODS from Downlow Burgers

Vancouver, BC | The Montréal Canadiens are in the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1993. To help cheer them on, DL Burgers has created a special Montréal Canadiens Menu featuring takes on popular classics, such as a French Onion Burger, Montréal Smoked Meat Sandwich, Chicken Poutine, and more. The menu is available for the duration of the Stanley Cup finals, including non-game days, at The American (926 Main Street).

“The last time the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup was also the last time a Canadian team hoisted the Cup,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack and Downlow Burgers. “Although I’m a Jets fan through-and-through, it’s great to see a Canadian team making it to the finals. So come down, watch the game on the big screen, and try the menu!”

The DL Burgers: Montréal Canadiens Menu includes:

– The French Onion Burger, featuring French onion soup mayo, caramelized onions, and double Gruyere cheese
– Montréal Smoked Meat Sandwich on Rye Carumba bread with Vennie’s mustard sauce
– Natural Chicken Demi Poutine
– Montreal Steak Spiced Fries
– Fans can pair the dishes with a variety of beers, ciders, and more from The American’s extensive beverage menu.

For more information, please visit Downlow Burgers on Instagram or The American at www.theamerican.ca.

About Downlow Burgers | Located inside The American, Downlow Burgers focuses on delivering mouthwatering, crave-worthy burgers and bar food, utilizing high quality, fresh, and local ingredients. All Downlow burgers are made with a special dry-aged beef blend from Two Rivers Meats and served on baked buns from Livia Sweets.

DownLow Burgers
Neighbourhood: Main Street
926 Main St. | 778-866-5662 | WEBSITE
