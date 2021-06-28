Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Restaurant ‘Ask for Luigi’ Seeking Chef de Cuisine

Portrait

The Goods from Ask for Luigi

Vancouver, BC | Ask For Luigi, an Italian inspired handmade pasta restaurant in Railtown, is currently seeking a Chef de Cuisine to lead our kitchen team and work in collaboration with our General Manager to create memorable, one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests.

You have:

– Minimum two year’s previous experience in a culinary leadership role

– Experience with Italian cuisine

– Menu development experience

– A proven track record managing food cost, labour and inventory management – experience with Optimum Control is an asset

– A passion for food, cooking, leadership and mentorship

– A calm and kind demeanour when interacting with team members

What we offer:

– Competitive salary

– Extended benefits after probationary period

– A supportive work environment

– Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna, Giovane Bacaro and Miantiao. This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with lots of room for growth, development and advancement. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table. Please send resumes with a brief statement introducing yourself to careers@ktrestaurants.com. Only those qualified will be given the opportunity to interview. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you.

Ask For Luigi
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
305 Alexander St. | 604-428-2544 | WEBSITE
