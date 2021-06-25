The Keefer Yard’s Mini-Putt Course Re-Opens With New Extended Hours

The Goods from the Keefer Yard

Vancouver, BC | With restrictions easing we have been able to reopen our mini-putt course!

To play a round, guests scan the QR code on their table and donate to a local charity (minimum donation $10/round for two people – 100% of proceeds are donated; current charity is the Indian Residential School Survivors Society). Mini-putt supports many local charities and to date guests have collectively raised over $17,000 in donations.

We supply the clubs and balls which are sanitized between each use, and we have score cards for players who enjoy some friendly competition. For more information about us feel free to visit our instagram: @thekeeferyard.

We have also extended our hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 2-11pm

Friday + Saturday: 2pm-12am

Happy Hour: 2-4pm everyday

Mini-putt closes at 10pm each night.