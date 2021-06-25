‘Say Mercy!’ on Hunt for Experienced Servers and Service Assistants

Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Vancouver, BC | Say Mercy! is looking for strong servers and service assistants to join our team. We are looking for individuals who are curious and driven to learn, who are interested in an environment of team building and collective growth, who are kind and respectful, and who are laser-focused on the guest experience.

Applicants should have previous experience in front of house/kitchens. Knowledge of Italian food and wine would be a strong bonus. We are seeking full-time availability (including weekends).

Full-Time (32+ hours per week), Permanent
Salary: From $15.20 per hour + gratuities

Contact Bailey at bailey@collectivehospitality.ca.

Please Note : only suitable candidates will be contacted. We are so excited to meet you!

Say Mercy!
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St. | WEBSITE
