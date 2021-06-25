Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Pizzeria Grano on Main Street on the Lookout for Experienced Servers

Portrait

The Goods from Pizzeria Grano

Vancouver, BC | Want to join our team? Grano Pizzeria, Vancouver’s first plant based Neapolitan pizzeria, is looking for an experienced (2+ years) and hard working server to join our team! We are currently looking for a candidate to work Part Time (2 shifts) Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the expectation that hours will increase in the Spring and Summer months.

To apply: Send your phone number and resume to granokitchen2020@gmail.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Pizzeria Grano
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3240 Main St. | 604-876-5408 | WEBSITE
Pizzeria Grano on Main Street on the Lookout for Experienced Servers
Pre-Orders for Pizzeria Grano’s June Bomboloni Boxes Now Open

There are 0 comments

Main Street

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

It's been five years since they first broke ground on The Acorn's casual cousin. Take a look inside its messy beginnings.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

How To Cook Vancouver / Main Street

We Tried to Make Trafiq’s Decadent ‘Chunky Monkey’ at Home

Though easy enough, this recipe does require some forethought due to the lengthy chill time before and after baking.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This Schnitzel Sandwich on a Beer Mustard Wiped Pretzel Bun

Ordering a simple dish in a high end restaurant might feel basic, but it's always fun to see how talented chefs tackle the ordinary.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Exotic Take-Home Cocktails From the Shameful Tiki Room

The good folks at Main Street's currently hamstrung Shameful Tiki Room are jarring up mixes for Navy Grogs and more...

Patio City / Main Street

PATIO CITY // Slow Sipping and People Watching on Old Bird’s Main Street Perch

This 15 seat, partially sheltered and shaded patio sees six well-spaced tables enclosed along a busy block of Main Street.

Popular

Diner / East Vancouver

‘Oh Carolina’ Now Open in East Van

The new cafe and corner store from the crew at Gooseneck Hospitality softly launched over the weekend.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant

Opened by the award-winning Campagnolo crew in 2011, The Fat Dragon lasted just nine months at 566 Powell Street.

Tea and Two Slices

On Street Preachers Being Jerks and Tiny Violins for Vancouver’s Wealthiest Whiners

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds beavers making mischief and rich folks whining about taxes.

Intelligence Briefs

On Serving Booze in the Dark Again and Struggling to Staff Up for Summer

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia sees case counts drop and the city waiving patio permit fees.

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

The Mackenzie Room Seeks Experienced Server/Bartender

Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

‘Say Mercy!’ on Hunt for Experienced Servers and Service Assistants

Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

North Van’s ‘Lift Breakfast Bakery’ Seeking Experienced and Passionate Cafe Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Victoria

Victoria’s ‘Aura Restaurant’ at the Inn at Laurel Point Seeking Restaurant Chef