Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant

Portrait

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Robert Belcham, Ted Anderson and Tom Doughty – all veterans of the award-winning (but now shuttered) Campagnolo restaurants – launched The Fat Dragon in 2011. Located on a comparatively rough and out-of-the-way block of the Downtown Eastside (566 Powell Street), the brick-walled Asian-meets-American BBQ restaurant served up fat-slicked noodles, chicken-fried oysters, meaty bao buns, crab fried rice, Jalan Alor-inspired chicken wings, Korean BBQ pork, soft serve ice cream and many other delicious things, including bartender Matt Martin’s unforgettable Junmai Sour cocktail. (Think fruit tea-steeped sake and gin frothed with egg white and given licks of lemon, sugar, orange blossom and mint on ice.) Designed by Marc Bricault (see also Vij’s, Thierry, Thomas Haas), the long, stripped down room was low on ornament but high on atmosphere. Of memorable note was its silk-draped entranceway, neon signage (which would later appear at Campagnolo Upstairs) and ceiling hung with a curvaceous dragon motif that snaked past the bar, scales and all. Despite its unique concept, always interesting food and positive reviews, The Fat Dragon was tragically short-lived, lasting a mere nine months. The address is currently home to Dosanko, a beloved Japanese homestyle restaurant.

  • tuna
  • IMG_7256
  • IMG_7237
  • IMG_7227
  • IMG_0561
  • crab
  • Beef Rib
Fat Dragon, The
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
566 Powell St.
Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant
Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

There are 0 comments

Downtown East Side

Cool Things We Want / Downtown East Side

We Want to Fill Our Kitchen With Dosanko’s New Line of Retail Deliciousness

The new retail line of housemade products is currently available at the restaurant, online from Legends Haul, and via SPUD.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering Old Country Fish & Chips, an East Hastings Fixture for Over 25 Years

Opened by Bert Love and John Dobson, the long-serving restaurant's slogan was "From the sea to the pan."

Lexicon / Downtown East Side

The Stretch of East Hastings St. Where Goods Are Informally Bought, Sold and Traded

"I found a Star Wars lunch box, a Public Enemy casette and a mint condition tennis racket on the Merch Block today..."

Cool Things We Want / Downtown East Side

We Want One of Local Artist Christina Kenton’s Fanciful Bic Lighter Sculptures

These cases are hand-sewn, built up and painted over with intricate patterns to create elaborate dioramas of animals and objects.

Heads Up / Downtown East Side

Dixie’s Authentic Texas BBQ Closing Doors to Focus on Delivery, Commissary Operations

The restaurant, located at 337 E. Hastings St. on the Downtown Eastside, will serve its last seated guests on July 21st.

Lexicon / Downtown East Side

Do You Know the Nickname of This Storied, High-Trafficked Stretch of the Downtown Eastside?

"My bike was stolen last night and everyone I know is telling me to look for it on the Zero Block..."

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant

Opened by the award-winning Campagnolo crew in 2011, The Fat Dragon lasted just nine months at 566 Powell Street.

Diner / East Vancouver

‘Oh Carolina’ Now Open in East Van

The new cafe and corner store from the crew at Gooseneck Hospitality softly launched over the weekend.

Tea and Two Slices

On Paying More For Parking and Finding Out That Actual People Live in Coal Harbour

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds overgrown grass and sculpture drawing NIMBY fire.

Intelligence Briefs

On Serving Booze in the Dark Again and Struggling to Staff Up for Summer

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia sees case counts drop and the city waiving patio permit fees.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Previous
How Stainless Steel Knives, Forks and Spoons Are Made
Next
Mission Hill Family Estate Announces New Wine & Culinary Experiences

Restaurant Graveyard

See more from Restaurant Graveyard
Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Gastown Restaurant That Elevated Vancouver’s Pizza Game

Located at 62 East Cordova St. in Gastown, Bill McCaig's Nicli Antica Pizzeria made AVPN-certified pies for nine delicious years.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Located at the top of Davie Street's west slope, Lolita's served an industry crowd for a dozen years before closing in 2017.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

Located at 1459 West Broadway from 2003 to 2012, the award-winning Cru was an inspiration for our Restaurant Graveyard.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD // Remembering a Gastown Original With a Mirrored Ceiling

The first Boneta was famed for its well-tended bar, industry-friendly atmosphere and French-inspired fare.