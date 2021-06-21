Community News / Main Street

Pre-Orders for Pizzeria Grano’s June Bomboloni Boxes Now Open

Portrait

The Goods from Pizzeria Grano

Vancouver, BC | Meet the first of our summer bomboloni flavours. These Italian stuffed donuts are made in house fresh daily! Flavours include:

Coconut Cream: fried doughnut filled with whipped coconut cream & tossed in sugar.

PB&J: fried doughnut filled with strawberry jelly and crunchy peanut cashew cream & tossed in sugar.

To pre-order ($14/per box):
-E-mail granokitchen2020@gmail.com.
-Provide name, date and time you would like to pick up your dessert bundle!
-Pick up dates available June 26th and 27th
-Orders must be received 24 hours prior to pickup date, payment upon pickup.
-All boxes are fixed, unless specified otherwise
-Please let us know if you have any allergies!

We will be offering bomboloni boxes the last Saturday and Sunday of every month. Keep a lookout on Instagram for when preorders open and new monthly flavours!

Pizzeria Grano
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3240 Main St. | 604-876-5408 | WEBSITE
