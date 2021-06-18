Community News / Commercial Drive

Memphis Blues BBQ on The Drive Announces New ‘Papa Pack’ for Father’s Day

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | Dad’s love nothing more than BBQ. Let us do the smokin’ for this one! Treat Dad to our Papa Pack! Feeding up to six people, the Elvis Platter is such a staple in our smokehouse. Included in the pack are some rad gifts for Pop – a one of a kind apron, a tell-all Memphis cook book with our house recipes, a bottle of house made BBQ sauce and a bottle of our house made rub.

Take Dad to the beach this year, it’s going to be a scorcher! Add on a bottle of Knob’s Creek “On The Rocks” Old Fashioned pre made cocktail to your Papa Pack.

Elvis Platter and gift basket – $170
Add on Knob Creek bottle – $25

See you Sunday, folks!

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
