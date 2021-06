Check out this highly creative short film that makes visual poetry of the ties that bind our global economy, via Corrie Francis Parks:

Using a collection of banknotes and sand gathered from over 50 countries, “Foreign Exchange” looks like nothing you have seen before, taking you into a tiny world of dazzling details. What you observe there, and the meaning you derive from that observation depends on where you start your journey. Look closely, it’s all in the details…