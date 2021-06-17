Hy’s Steakhouse Celebrates Father’s Day with Special Steak Dinner for Four

The Goods from Hy’s Steakhouse
Vancouver, BC | Celebrate Father’s Day with a special Father’s Day Celebration Package from Hy’s. This Dinner for 4 is $395 and available on Saturday, June 19th and Sunday, June 20th. Featuring Dad’s favourites, including a massive Canada Prime Porterhouse Steak, feature dessert Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble will also be available for purchase. Order online.
Cheese Toast
Caesar Salad
Prime Porterhouse Steak (55 oz)
Bacon Lyonnaise Potatoes
Cauliflower Gratin
Creamed Corn
Fresh Strawberry & Rhubarb Crumble
Pint of Haagen Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream
