Gotham Steakhouse Unveils New Take-Out Dinner Package for Father’s Day

The Goods from Gotham Steakhouse
Vancouver, BC | Treat Dad to a truly remarkable Father’s Day with this special package/dinner for four to go. Add a bottle of his favourite vintage from Gotham’s Wine Spectator Awarded cellar. Packages are available to be pick-up on Saturday, June 19th or Sunday, June 20th. Order online now or call the restaurant directly 604.605.8282.
Crab Cakes
Caesar Salad
Long Bone Rib Steak (60 oz)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Asparagus
Sauteed Field Mushrooms & Onions
Fresh Lemon Tart
Mixed Summer Berries
There are 0 comments