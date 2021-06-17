Community News / Downtown

Gotham Steakhouse Unveils New Take-Out Dinner Package for Father’s Day

Portrait

The Goods from Gotham Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | Treat Dad to a truly remarkable Father’s Day with this special package/dinner for four to go. Add a bottle of his favourite vintage from Gotham’s Wine Spectator Awarded cellar. Packages are available to be pick-up on Saturday, June 19th or Sunday, June 20th. Order online now or call the restaurant directly 604.605.8282.

Crab Cakes

Caesar Salad

Long Bone Rib Steak (60 oz)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Asparagus
Sauteed Field Mushrooms & Onions

Fresh Lemon Tart
Mixed Summer Berries

Gotham Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
615 Seymour St. | 604-605-8282 | WEBSITE
Gotham Steakhouse Unveils New Take-Out Dinner Package for Father’s Day
