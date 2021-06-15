Community News / Tofino

Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Reopens to All BC Visitors

Portrait

The GOODS from The Pointe at The Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | The Wickaninnish Inn reopens to visitors from all British Columbia Health Regions as of June 15, 2021, as part of Step 2 of the Government of British Columbia’s Restart: A Plan to Bring Us Back Together.

The Wickaninnish Inn elected to close on November 20, 2020, in support of the BC Public Health Order to eliminate all non-essential travel in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Though an official closure was not a mandatory recommendation from BC’s provincial government, the leadership team at the Wickaninnish Inn took the proactive measure as an extra precaution to ensure the safety of its staff, residents of their small coastal community of Tofino and of course their guests.

With the announcement of BC’s Restart program along with the confidence provided by the community-wide vaccination for Tofino; first doses were completed in April with many second doses already having been administered, the team at the Wickaninnish Inn are excited to get back to curating incredible experiences on the west coast.

The next milestone in the BC Restart plan is Thursday, July 1, 2021, where guests from all regions in Canada will be welcomed if further travel restrictions are lifted as anticipated.

While there is not yet any indication of when the USA/Canada border will reopen, it is currently closed till June 21st, discussions are currently taking place between both federal governments. Wickaninnish Inn’s Managing Director, Charles McDiarmid remains hopeful the Canadian borders will reopen to guests from outside Canada soon stating “Given that BC has provided at least the first shot to over 72% of 12+ age population combined with diminishing transmission numbers across the country, we stand a very good chance of reopening our international borders sooner than later. We very much look forward to welcoming our international friends when it is deemed safe to do so.”

The Wickaninnish Inn team has worked diligently on continually updating their detailed COVID plan to implement standards that meet or exceed all industry guidelines surrounding COVID-19, with the goal of ensuring all staff, guests and our community remain safe.

The Wickaninnish Inn is accepting reservations from residents of all BC health regions for stays starting Tuesday, June 15th, 2021. Government-issued identification will be required of all guests and visitors to the Inn confirming BC residency. For reservations, please call 1.800.333.4604 or 250.725.3100.

About the Wickaninnish Inn | Wickaninnish Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, overlooks the Pacific Ocean from a rocky point on Vancouver Island’s rugged west coast, near the eclectic town of Tofino and Pacific Rim National Park. Two contemporary cedar buildings, set against a backdrop of ancient rainforest, boast an extensive local art collection (complemented by the neighbouring wood carving shed), and all rooms and suites offer ocean or beach views, gas fireplace, soaker tub and individual balcony. Uncompromising service, including a Clefs d’Or Concierge team, is a standard. The sole resort on Chesterman Beach, Tofino’s longest at 2.5km/1.5mi, the Inn is home to refined West Coast cuisine at The Pointe Restaurant and naturally inspired treatments at its intimate Ancient Cedars Spa.

Tofino's Wickaninnish Inn Reopens to All BC Visitors
