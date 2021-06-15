Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn Chef Ned Bell Shares Tips on Crafting Amazing Father’s Day Burgers

Naramata, BC | Chef Ned Bell knows dads, and he knows the top tricks to building delicious, incredible burgers. Here’s his top 5 tips on making yours drool worthy:

1. Premium Grass-Fed Beef:
The patty is the star of the show – go for quality. We love 63 Acres.
Grill tip: Always use a clean, preheated grill. Don’t move the burgers around too much, and avoid squeezing or flattening the patties.
Alt – No meat, no problem. Choose a favourite veggie burger and keep going.

2. Flavourful Fillings:
Local greens, dill pickles, plump tomatoes make for cool, fresh and tangy burger toppings.
Now for the crunch: Guests LOVE our crispy onions
Heat a medium saucepan with 2 Tbsp of olive oil over medium-low heat and add 2 onions, thinly sliced. Sauté for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions turns a deep golden brown. (As the moisture cooks off, the onions will begin to caramelize.) They should taste sweet and salty, like an onion caramel.

3. Kick Up the Condiments:
Give Heinz and French’s the night off and go big with Ned’s Nectarine BBQ Sauce and Garlic Aioli.

Nectarine BBQ Sauce:
2 Tbsp canola oil
1 shallot, chopped
1 bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 tsp seal salt
1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper
2 to 3 lbs ripe nectarines, apricots, or peaches, pitted and chopped into 1/4-inch pieces
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup honey or maple syrup
1/2 cup verjus, white wine vinegar, or white balsamic
1 to 2 canned chipotle peppers, chopped

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, add the shallots and peppers, and sauté for 10 minutes or until tender. Season with the salt and pepper, add the remaining ingredients and cook for 20 minutes or until the nectarines are tender. Transfer the mixture to a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

Garlic Aioli:
1 egg
1 egg yolk
1 1/2 Tbsp Dijon Mustard
3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup canola oil
Zest and juice of 1 1/2 lemons
3 cloves mixed garlic
1/2 tsp sea salt

Combine the eggs, yolks, and mustard, and blend until well mixed. Gradually add the oils in a thin, steady stream until thick and creamy. Add the remaining ingredients, and the adjust seasoning to taste. Can be stored for up to 3 days in the fridge. Yield 1 1/2 cups.

4. The Cheese Stands Alone:
Ned loves a good aged-cheddar, like Jerseyland Organics. Put a generous slice in the last stages of grilling the patty for melty goodness.

5. Buttered, Toasted Brioche Buns:
This one is critical. A soft, yet structured brioche bun slathered in butter and toasted on the grill elevates everything. Tip: When the cheese is melting, add the bun to the grill to toast

Ned’s Tips on Assembling the Burger:

Make the BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, burger toppings and caramelized onions before hand.
Clean and preheat the grill to a high heat (450-500*F). Once the grill is ready, place the burgers on the grill. When the burgers are almost done add the cheese to melt, and toast the buns at the same time.

Rare burgers ~ 4 minutes (125°F)
Medium-rare burgers ~ 5 minutes (135°F)
Medium burgers ~ 6 to 7 minutes (145°F)
Well-done burgers ~ 8 to 9 minutes minutes (160°F)

Those in the Okanagan can let Ned do all the work for you with the Father’s Day Burger Box.
We’ve put together all the fixings for a fun Father’s Day BBQ that is both simple and delicious.This epic-burger meal kit features premium ingredients:

– Ready to grill handmade burger patties made from hand-cut premium BC Angus beef from 63 Acres
– Brioche buns from our talented pastry team
– Chef Ned’s creamy aioli, tangy red wine vinegar and tomato emulsion, thick-cut bacon, crispy onions and Jerseyland Organics cheddar.
– Hand-cut potato chips

Four local beers including a Sour, IPA, Stout and Blonde creating a perfect weekend BBQ pairing that’s sure to celebrate dad like the VIP he is.

Available exclusively Sunday, June 20, only 15 Burger Boxes are available. Click here to reserve yours.

Naramata Inn
Region: The Okanagan
3625 1st St., Naramata, BC | 778-514-5444 | WEBSITE
