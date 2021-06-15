Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Upcoming ‘Juanita’ Restaurant Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

The Goods from Juanita

Vancouver, BC | Juanita is an all-day, full-service restaurant featuring elevated yet approachable food, craft cocktails, local beer and a stylistically diverse wine list. Located in the beautiful Kitsilano Beach neighbourhood, we will be serving favourites from our sister restaurant (Lift Breakfast Bakery) alongside our own unique, seasonal offerings for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner inspired by our chef and owner Jane Young’s experiences living and working in coastal Spain.

As a bustling community hub, we welcome guests from all walks of life to experience our safe and comfortable space, accompanied by personalised service. We want our guests’ experiences to become memories told as stories told to friends and family.

Jane not only brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, but a desire to foster a work culture of creativity and learning that was central to her experiences at El Bulli and Arzak. In making this a prime focus, we hope to help our staff feel fulfilled by providing opportunities for experimentation and collaboration. Our kitchen believes in making everything we can from scratch; from our pastries baked fresh daily, to homemade pasta and charcuterie, right down to our own condiments.

Jane is so excited to bring her vision to Kits, but she needs a talented, passionate team of Hospitality professionals to make it a reality!

We are hiring for the following positions:
Line Cooks
Servers
Server Assistants
Baristas

Who is on our Team?
Employees at Juanita are passionate individuals. They thrive in high-pace, high-energy environments. They are great hosts for all of our guests. They treat everyone equally and decently by demonstrating endless amounts of compassion and empathy. They like to have fun, smile, and be part of a great team.

We strive to treat all of our staff with respect and care for their wellbeing. We are committed to providing a safe and secure work environment for everyone. This includes a tip pool structure that is equitable to all of our employees, maintaining a positive work/life balance to maintain one’s overall health by limiting kitchen staff to 8-hour shifts more often than not. Additionally, all qualifying Juanita staff are eligible for extended health and dental coverage.

If you connect with that in any way, we would love to hear from you! Follow this link to our careers page to apply here.

Only qualified candidates will be contacted to take part in the interview process.

Juanita
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1516 Yew St. (Opening soon)
Kitsilano’s Soon-to-Launch ‘Juanita’ Seeks Candidates to Fill Two Integral Positions

Previous
Next
See more from Opportunity Knocks
