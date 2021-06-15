Community News / North Vancouver

Grand Opening Promotions Announced for JJ Bean's Newly Opened Dollarton Location

Vancouver, BC | JJ Bean Dollarton is now open!

JJ Bean’s newest North Shore location opened its doors on Monday June 7 2021. Located at 391 North Dollarton Highway in Dollarton Village, this cafe is surrounded by nature and local history, a true breath of fresh air if you need a break from the city. Just a few minutes’ walk from Cates Park and a short drive to Deep Cove, this beautiful location is open every day with offerings of fresh brewed coffee and delicious baked goods made in-house daily. JJ Dollarton will be open weekdays from 6am-6pm and weekends & holidays from 7am-6pm.

Grand Opening celebrations will run Monday June 21 through Saturday June 26 as follows:

MONDAY | 50% OFF BAKED GOODS
Max two items per person, no drink purchase necessary.

TUESDAY | $2 TRADITIONAL DRINKS

WEDNESDAY | 50% OFF LUNCH ITEMS
One item per person, no drink purchases necessary.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY | 30% BONUS VALUE
Added on all gift card purchases over $20.

*These promotions will only happen at JJ Dollarton (391 N Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver), while supplies last.

JJ Bean (Dollarton)
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
391 N Dollarton Highway | 778-340-9569 | WEBSITE
