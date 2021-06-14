Cool Things We Want

We Want to Sip Many Drinks from These Diamond-Shaped Glasses and Matching Carafe

We’re loving this diamond-inspired Rare carafe ($53.73) and its companion Radiant glasses (sold separately) by Dutch designer Lara van der Lugt (via her Amsterdam-based company, Puik). Unfortunately, the glasses are currently sold out, but orders are still being taken on the 1.2 L carafe, which is cut from mouth-blown crystal glass and can be stood either upright or on its side.

