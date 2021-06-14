We Want to Sip Many Drinks from These Diamond-Shaped Glasses and Matching Carafe

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

We’re loving this diamond-inspired Rare carafe ($53.73) and its companion Radiant glasses (sold separately) by Dutch designer Lara van der Lugt (via her Amsterdam-based company, Puik). Unfortunately, the glasses are currently sold out, but orders are still being taken on the 1.2 L carafe, which is cut from mouth-blown crystal glass and can be stood either upright or on its side.