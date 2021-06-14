Lexicon

Bush Party

Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

Bush Party | social, event | A large (sometimes overnight) gathering of young people purposefully held beyond the reach of parents and police down a Forest Service Road on Crown Land. Bush parties have been an irresponsible rite of passage for generations of urban/rural British Columbians looking to avoid ID checks, cover charges, authority and any kind of personal accountability. Typically taking place during the high school grad season (ie. June weekends), they usually involve raging bonfires, recreational drugs, bad alcohol and lots of garbage left behind.

Usage:  “On our way up to Jones Lake on Sunday we had to wait for a slow convoy of hungover bush party survivors to pass…”

Lexicon

