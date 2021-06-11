This Is the ‘Off-Bottom’ Ocean Wise Seafood We Should All Be Looking for Right Now

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this first edition, we focus on what’s available during the month of June…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Mussels (Mytilus edulis), farmed, off-bottom culture, BC.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

– Mussels are an excellent sustainable seafood option because they reproduce quickly and in great numbers.

– Mussels filter plankton from the water so the farming of this species does not require any additional feed or fish oil further reducing its environmental impact.

– Mussel Farmers must follow strict guidelines as well environmental regulations in order to maintain a license to farm.

– Off-bottom culture accounts for 85% of mussel farms and causes minimal habitat effects.

– Mussels are a great affordable seafood option that can be found in most restaurant and retail locations across BC.

Where to find them:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.