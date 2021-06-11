Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Welcomes New Executive Chef, Celebrates Five-Year Milestone

Vancouver, BC | Downtown Vancouver’s leading ‘tide-to-table’ restaurant and shellfish market Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is thrilled to welcome new Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse to the culinary team while marking the restaurant’s five-year anniversary with a celebratory all-day Happy Hour service on Wednesday, June 23.

Recently appointed Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse joined the Cambie Street eatery in late 2020. A true West Coast chef, Shorthouse has spent his entire 16-year career in the Lower Mainland and is a passionate advocate for sustainable farming practices and using fresh, local products from British Columbia. Since graduating from VCC’s Culinary Arts program in 2013, Shorthouse has held back-of-house roles at some of Vancouver’s most notable dining institutions, including Joe Fortes, Homer Street Café, Tableau, and Wild Tale. He was part of the opening team at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar where he worked alongside award-winning Executive Chef Alex Chen, one of Canada’s most respected chefs and culinary mentors.

Taking a simple and ingredient-forward approach to his cuisine, Shorthouse has introduced a number of exciting and original dishes to the menu at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar. Seasonal highlights include Grilled Oysters with Cajun-style creole butter and gremolata; Tuna Tartare prepared with soy, sesame, cucumber and maple; and his signature Seafood Paella, which features a delicious medley of catch-of-the-day fish scallops, prawns, mussels, clams, chorizo and saffron. The sustainably-minded, low-waste Chef has also updated the menu with Sablefish Collars – a rare and often overlooked delicacy – paired with peppadew puree, shishito peppers, soy and cilantro.

Leading the restaurant’s dynamic front-of-house team is General Manager Damien Famelart, a hospitality industry veteran who began working in restaurants at 16 years old in his homeland of France. Prior to joining the staff at Fanny Bay in 2019, Famelart spent more than two decades working in fine-dining restaurants and five-star hotels across Europe, the United States and Canada.

In honour of the Fanny Bay Oyster Bar’s five-year anniversary this summer, the restaurant team is looking forward to hosting a ‘shucking’ good extended Happy Hour celebration with friends and supporters. Guests are invited to visit the Stadium District eatery on Wednesday, June 23 starting at 12 p.m. to slurp back fresh oysters ($1.75 to $.250 each) and enjoy an array of great-value snacks and drinks, all offered on a first-come, first-served basis. All-day Happy Hour food and drink specials will include Deep Fried Pickles ($8), Fish Tacos ($15), Mussels & Clams ($20), house wines (starting at $7 a glass/$29 a bottle), Phillips Implosion Pilsner beer ($5), and signature Fanny Bay shooters made with whisky, house-made Caesar mix and a fresh oyster ($7).

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout on Monday to Thursday from 12 to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. The regular Happy Hour service runs from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
Positions Open at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

