Fable Diner Honouring Father’s Day With Four New Take-Out Burger Packages

The Goods from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | Fable Diner has put together four different packages available for take-out to celebrate Father’s Day, choose from Park Burger Package ($40), Hot Mess Burger Package ($40) with option to add Kid’s Burger Kit ($15) and Steak Package ($50). Dining in is also available, a special prohibition brunch for dads, bring his coffee cup and get a complimentary Old Fashioned in the mug! Prohibition Brunch is $25 per person, which includes coffee or tea, baked treat, choice of entree, choice of beverage and a sweet house-made dessert!