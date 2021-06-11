Artigiano Celebrates Father’s Day With Free Coffee for Dads

The Goods from Artigiano

Vancouver, BC | As we prepare to celebrate Father’s Day, the team at Artigiano is offering Dads across B.C. and Alberta a special gift on their special day: a free medium-sized beverage of their choice.

On Sunday, June 20, Dad can choose his own treat from our beverage menu at any Artigiano location in B.C. or Alberta. To redeem this offer, Dad (or a loved one) can simply swing by any Artigiano and order a “free Father’s Day drink.” It’s that easy!

The entire beverage menu is on offer, so Dad can go for the usual or try something new on us! A few of our personal suggestions are:

Mocha Freddo

Artigiano’s own chocolate-flavoured, blended summer drink. Decaf version also available Spanish Latte

Espresso and condensed milk with textured milk Cortado

Equal parts espresso and textured milk Marocchino

Layered espresso, organic chocolate, steamed milk, foam and cocoa powder

Artigiano. Let’s have coffee.

ABOUT ARTIGIANO | A pioneer of Canada’s coffee culture, Artigiano brought superior coffee, latte art skills, and just a touch of European bravado to Vancouver over 20 years ago. Our dedication to the craft of coffee-making has attracted a very loyal following, created its own class of coffee aficionados, and garnered international barista awards that put us on the world stage. Launched as a single, standalone café [on Vancouver’s Hornby Street], Artigiano now owns and operates 17 cafés in B.C. and three in Alberta, each one recognized for its superior coffee, artisanal savoury and sweet goods, and welcoming environment.