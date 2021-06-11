Community News

Artigiano Celebrates Father’s Day With Free Coffee for Dads

Portrait

The Goods from Artigiano

Vancouver, BC | As we prepare to celebrate Father’s Day, the team at Artigiano is offering Dads across B.C. and Alberta a special gift on their special day: a free medium-sized beverage of their choice.

On Sunday, June 20, Dad can choose his own treat from our beverage menu at any Artigiano location in B.C. or Alberta. To redeem this offer, Dad (or a loved one) can simply swing by any Artigiano and order a “free Father’s Day drink.” It’s that easy!

The entire beverage menu is on offer, so Dad can go for the usual or try something new on us! A few of our personal suggestions are:

Mocha Freddo
Artigiano’s own chocolate-flavoured, blended summer drink. Decaf version also available

Spanish Latte
Espresso and condensed milk with textured milk

Cortado
Equal parts espresso and textured milk

Marocchino
Layered espresso, organic chocolate, steamed milk, foam and cocoa powder

Keep an eye on our Instagram page for updates on our newest and soon-to-launch stores – they’re popping up soon all over Vancouver and up the Sea to Sky Highway.

Artigiano. Let’s have coffee.

ABOUT ARTIGIANO | A pioneer of Canada’s coffee culture, Artigiano brought superior coffee, latte art skills, and just a touch of European bravado to Vancouver over 20 years ago. Our dedication to the craft of coffee-making has attracted a very loyal following, created its own class of coffee aficionados, and garnered international barista awards that put us on the world stage. Launched as a single, standalone café [on Vancouver’s Hornby Street], Artigiano now owns and operates 17 cafés in B.C. and three in Alberta, each one recognized for its superior coffee, artisanal savoury and sweet goods, and welcoming environment.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Making the Church Pay Reparations and Changing the Name of British Columbia

In his latest read of the headlines, Sean Orr finds cops being cops and Vancouver losing its working class neighbourhoods.

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Gunawan and Wang have secured the space at Habitat, Mt. Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development at 2520 Guelph St.

Community News / West End

Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Previous
Miantiao Restaurant to Officially Launch on June 17
Next
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Welcomes New Executive Chef, Celebrates Five-Year Milestone

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Coal Harbour’s Tableau Bar Bistro Launches New ‘Terrasse’ and Seasonal Specials

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Honouring Father’s Day With Four New Take-Out Burger Packages

Community News

This Is the ‘Off-Bottom’ Ocean Wise Seafood We Should All Be Looking for Right Now

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Welcomes New Executive Chef, Celebrates Five-Year Milestone