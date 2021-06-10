Community News / Chinatown

Pre-Orders for Juke’s ‘Fathers Like Flours Too!’ Kits Now Open

Vancouver, BC | Chinatown chicken-and-rib joint Juke Fried Chicken is giving its loyal fans a great way to give fried-chicken-loving Dads their due this Father’s Day with a special ‘Fathers LOVE Flours Too!’ Kit that includes a 1-lb bag of Juke Fried Chicken’s dredge/coating flour, one 60-g shaker of signature Juke Chicken Seasoning, a 355-mL bottle of Juke’s Sweet and Sticky BBQ sauce and one 147-mL bottle each of House Hot Sauce and Beer-Spiced Honey packed in a kit that will put a smile on Dad’s face and inspire him to embrace his at-home cook!

Price: $39

How to Order: Juke’s ‘Fathers LOVE Flours Too!’ Kits will be available for pre-order via jukefriedchicken.com until Friday, June 18 for pickup Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 at the restaurant.

Juke Fried Chicken
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
