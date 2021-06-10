Pourhouse Offering Limited-Time Burger, Dessert and Bar Items for Father’s Day

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | Join Pourhouse as they celebrate dads everywhere with a few incredible features, available only on Father’s Day weekend. From the kitchen: an in-house Smokehouse Burger that will surely conjure up memories of family BBQs and a Baked Alaska filled with house made Russian Imperial Stout ice cream. From the bar: a play on a Benton’s Old Fashioned – a smoky bacon fat washed Angel’s Envy Old Fashioned that you are not going to want to miss!

Price: Varies.

How to Order: At Pourhouse June 19 and 20th.