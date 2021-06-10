Community News / Gastown

Pourhouse Offering Limited-Time Burger, Dessert and Bar Items for Father’s Day

Portrait

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | Join Pourhouse as they celebrate dads everywhere with a few incredible features, available only on Father’s Day weekend. From the kitchen: an in-house Smokehouse Burger that will surely conjure up memories of family BBQs and a Baked Alaska filled with house made Russian Imperial Stout ice cream. From the bar: a play on a Benton’s Old Fashioned – a smoky bacon fat washed Angel’s Envy Old Fashioned that you are not going to want to miss!

Price: Varies.

How to Order: At Pourhouse June 19 and 20th.

Pourhouse
Neighbourhood: Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC | 604-568-7022 | WEBSITE
Pourhouse Offering Limited-Time Burger, Dessert and Bar Items for Father’s Day
Gastown’s ‘Pourhouse’ Looking to Add to Close-Knit FOH and Kitchen Teams

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Gastown Restaurant That Elevated Vancouver’s Pizza Game

Located at 62 East Cordova St. in Gastown, Bill McCaig's Nicli Antica Pizzeria made AVPN-certified pies for nine delicious years.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD // Remembering a Gastown Original With a Mirrored Ceiling

The first Boneta was famed for its well-tended bar, industry-friendly atmosphere and French-inspired fare.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try the Next Level Takeaway Dinners from Gastown’s L’Abattoir

If this pandemic has taught me anything it's that takeout doesn't have to be lukewarm ugliness devoured in the shadows.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Tiny Gastown Sushi Restaurant That Was ‘Delicious for You’

Cheffed by Keith Allison, Sea Monstr Sushi was connected to the Sharks + Hammers clothing and lifestyle shop on Alexander St.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering Gastown’s Ambitious but Doomed Modern German Restaurant

The 2015 arrival of film director Uwe Boll's Bauhaus restaurant was met with deafening quiet from the community it sought to join.

Popular

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Gunawan and Wang have secured the space at Habitat, Mt. Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development at 2520 Guelph St.

Tea and Two Slices

On Making the Church Pay Reparations and Changing the Name of British Columbia

In his latest read of the headlines, Sean Orr finds cops being cops and Vancouver losing its working class neighbourhoods.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Community News / West End

Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Previous
Danish Vikings Discuss the Value of Wearing Helmets in This Clever Public Safety Ad
Next
Chez Christophe’s New Limited Edition Father’s Day Treats Now Available to Pre-Order

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Flower Power, Father’s Day and Fresh Dishes at Nightingale

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Heritage Announces Father’s Day Feast Lunch Package With New Menu Items

Community News / Chinatown

Pre-Orders for Juke’s ‘Fathers Like Flours Too!’ Kits Now Open

Community News / Burnaby

Chez Christophe’s New Limited Edition Father’s Day Treats Now Available to Pre-Order