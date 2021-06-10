On Making the Church Pay Reparations and Changing the Name of British Columbia

Tea & Two Slices is a long-running local news round-up by NEEDS frontman and veteran dishwasher Sean Orr, who lives and works in Gastown, deeply aware of his privilege.

Vancouver mayor moves to change street named for colonial leader who cut size of B.C. reserves. No, this doesn’t “rewrite history”. No, you are not a victim. No it’s not a slippery slope that will mean renaming Oak Street and Broadway, but yes we probably should rename the province. No, having to notify BC Hydro of an address change is not oppression. This is the bare minimum we can do. The City has previously stated this will be a logistics issue but in light of recent events we’ll see if they play that card. Next up: Robson, Denman, McBride, Smithe, and Dunsmuir.

Tax the church, make them pay reparations: Catholic Church as a whole was ‘not associated’ with residential schools: bishops. Reconciliation isn’t about pointing fingers anyway. The state, the RCMP, and the church all have to accept their roles in this.

At least five BC MPs refused to vote on this: Trudeau cabinet abstains from vote on NDP motion to drop ‘hypocritical’ court fights against Indigenous people. Hedy Fry, Joyce Murray, Jonathan Wilkinson, Carla Qualtrough, Randeep Sarai — we see you.

This is awkward. Remember when John Horgan said it would be colonialist to defer old-growth logging in Fairy Creek? Breaking: Pacheedaht First Nation tells province to defer old-growth logging in Fairy Creek. Then why are the RCMP still enforcing the injunction and continuing with roadblocks and arrests?

Oh right, because they’re a colonial force. They’d arrest anyone that got in their way…RCMP arrest the Lorax.

Meanwhile: New Brunswick police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore won’t be charged.

Don’t make threats you can’t keep: Patrice Dutil: If Ryerson falls, then everything must go.

Down the street from the University of Waterloo is Laurier University, which was named after Wilfrid Laurier (1841-1919), Canada’s first French-Canadian prime minister. Laurier’s government is notorious for its tolerance of harsh conditions in Indian residential schools and for its anti-Asian immigration policy. Moreover, he removed the right to vote for Indigenous men (that had been legislated by Prime Minister John A. Macdonald’s government).

Uh…you’re not making a very good case there. That’s because ‘Cancel Culture’ is a grift. Mo Amir is killing it lately. Your loss, CKNW.

Indigenous group seeks full ownership of Trans Mountain Pipeline. I mean, the first red flag in this shit-piece is “indigenous group” – not nation, not tribal council, not hereditary chiefs. Second, all the numbnuts dropping whataboutism like “oh but I thought they were stewards of the earth” as though all First Nations are some monolith and that giving them the right to control resources is somehow a contradiction when its what they’ve been asking for since forever. Sure, all our concerns about orcas and tankers in Burrard Inlet remain, but that doesn’t make us hypocrites. “The group wants to use pipeline revenue to start a sovereign wealth fund to support Indigenous communities, which often suffer from higher levels of poverty.” I mean, if Canada can buy a pipeline but can’t put clean drinking water on reserves, maybe let someone else try!

Meanwhile, when Bob K was asked why he was selling Orange shirts at a mark-up, he exploded on Twitter calling the people asking “trust fund kids”: Here’s where the proceeds of this Every Child Matters t-shirt are going. “After we cover all of our costs we’ll also be donating our net proceeds to the two organizations listed above.” Why not just absorb those costs, though?

Vancouver ranks eighth best city in the world for work-life balance. That’s because the only people who fill these fucking surveys out are guys with 33 AirBnB properties because their daddy bought a house in Point Grey in 1978 for less than 200k. Like…seriously, does any chef or meat packer or cab driver or janitor really think we have a good work life balance here?

Dan Fumano: Can apartment blocks exist on Vancouver side streets? Why not? Yes, but this just feeds into a pointless false equivalency between YIMBYs and NIMBYs. The question shouldn’t be: Should we densify side streets? It should be: “How do we densify side streets and prevent land lift?” Can the market really solve the crisis it put us in? Or should these side streets be densified with co-op housing and community land trusts?

Hey Siri, show me where we’re at in our ongoing housing crisis: The Canadian Property Bubble Is So Frothy, Some Now Consider Parks A “Waste”. To the ‘privatize everything’ crowd, even public parks are communist.

“We need to make it easy for first time homebuyers”: Most millennial homeowners regret buying their home, survey finds. Hmm, I wonder if it’s because wages have stagnated while productivity has sky rocketed meaning that there is now a huge generation wealth gap wherein: Millennials Control Just 4.2 Percent of US Wealth, 4 Times Poorer Than Baby Boomers Were At Age 34.

Sold prices of East Side homes creep up on West Side, hinting a blurring of line dividing Vancouver. “The East Side was historically the blue-collar section of Vancouver, a working area that provided affordability,” Hutchinson said. “That seems to be rapidly changing.” I love how casually they just dropped the fact that the working class in Vancouver has been completely decimated.

Dunked: B.C. moves unhoused from Victoria arena for basketball tournament. Just keep shuffling people around. Nothing could go wrong.

B.C. makes it onto Jeopardy! once again with question about homelessness. Is it me or is this headline unnecessarily editorialized?

Redefining humanity: A humanitarian worker from Gaza finds similarities between her birthplace and Vancouver’s poorest neighbourhood.

Thinking of this, of many other memories in Palestine, reading the indescribable Kamloops Indian Residential School horrific news, and going to work in the DTES, I start to think that maybe what we really need to do is to redefine what we think of as “humanity”, because what I have seen in my short time on this Earth doesn’t feel “human” in any way. I wonder, maybe Inhumanity is becoming the norm, and what I think of as humanity is all too rare.

Ministry of Air: “BC’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions spends most of its tiny budget on staff, doesn’t fund any programs or control services in other ministries, and isn’t involved in decisions at locations it trumpets as success. So why does it exist?” Oh, I dunno…virtue signalling?

‘The Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo offers online support for Fairy Creek blockades. I hope he won’t backtrack on this like he did with his support for Palestine.

Related: What It’s Like When Police Try To Keep You From Reporting.

Satire of the day: “This isn’t Canada” says man who has said “this isn’t Canada” every other time this happened in Canada. Never forget that 91 MPs voted against a motion condemning islamophobia.

Human interest story: Penticton boy’s videos advertising parents’ grocery store go viral.