Heritage Announces Father’s Day Feast Lunch Package With New Menu Items

The Goods from Heritage Asian Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Enjoy four new dishes from Heritage Asian Eatery, available only in their Father’s Day feast. BBQ Pork Puff Pastry, Chive & Pork Dumplings, Steamed Ribs and Salted Egg Yolk Sesame Balls will be offered for the first time ever, alongside Heritage favourites like Five Spice Chicken Wings, Crystal Prawn Dumplings, Truffle Prawn and Pork Siu Mai.

Price: $78 or $88 if you choose to upgrade to an Abalone Siu Mai.

How to Order: Pre-orders are highly encouraged and can be placed on the Heritage website. The feast is available for take-out or dine-in, only at the Broadway location on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 until 3pm.