Flower Power, Father’s Day and Fresh Dishes at Nightingale

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | This Friday, Nightingale is excited to unveil Ketel One’s collaboration with our pop-up patio as part of Fleurs de Villes’s ROSÉ, Vancouver’s spectacular floral festival. From June 11 – 20, Nightingale will be one of 50 locations across Downtown Vancouver featuring stunning floral art installations from the city’s top local florists, designers, growers and nurseries. Admire the stunning transformation of our patio while sipping on Ketel One featured cocktails and sampling new season menu items such as a gorgeous zucchini flower pizza with sliced zucchini, mozzarella, fior di latte, pecorino, mint, and lemon; a roasted half chicken with peri-peri sauce, parsley salsa verde, and cabbage slaw; or a dark chocolate coconut ganache with raspberry and honey lime coconut sorbet.

Just in time for Father’s Day our Maui Ribs BBQ Kit is back! Simply grill our miso-glazed-marinated Maui ribs and then garnish with the included cucumber, chili vinaigrette, bean sprouts, green onion, and sesame seeds. Cool off with our Chaz Old Fashioned cocktail kit which includes Glenfiddich 12 Single Malt; cherry & pearl oleo; peach, nectarine, citrus, and pineapple oleo; soda water and dehydrated orange and lemon slices to garnish.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers.