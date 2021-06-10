Community News / Downtown

Flower Power, Father’s Day and Fresh Dishes at Nightingale

Portrait

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | This Friday, Nightingale is excited to unveil Ketel One’s collaboration with our pop-up patio as part of Fleurs de Villes’s ROSÉ, Vancouver’s spectacular floral festival. From June 11 – 20, Nightingale will be one of 50 locations across Downtown Vancouver featuring stunning floral art installations from the city’s top local florists, designers, growers and nurseries. Admire the stunning transformation of our patio while sipping on Ketel One featured cocktails and sampling new season menu items such as a gorgeous zucchini flower pizza with sliced zucchini, mozzarella, fior di latte, pecorino, mint, and lemon; a roasted half chicken with peri-peri sauce, parsley salsa verde, and cabbage slaw; or a dark chocolate coconut ganache with raspberry and honey lime coconut sorbet.

Just in time for Father’s Day our Maui Ribs BBQ Kit is back! Simply grill our miso-glazed-marinated Maui ribs and then garnish with the included cucumber, chili vinaigrette, bean sprouts, green onion, and sesame seeds. Cool off with our Chaz Old Fashioned cocktail kit which includes Glenfiddich 12 Single Malt; cherry & pearl oleo; peach, nectarine, citrus, and pineapple oleo; soda water and dehydrated orange and lemon slices to garnish.

ORDER NOW

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers.

Nightingale
Neighbourhood: West End
1021 West Hastings St. | 604-695-9500 | WEBSITE
Flower Power, Father’s Day and Fresh Dishes at Nightingale
PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Hidden Patio Project ‘Chupito’ Opening Soon

Located behind the original La Taqueria address, the new cocktail-forward project will have its own menus and identity.

Cool Things We Want / Downtown

We Want to Luxuriate in These New ‘Sangre De Fruta’ Inspired Spa Treatments

While searching for original and escapist ways to take care of our personal wellness (and sanity), we could think of nothing more indulgent than putting in a bit of time at the spa.

Downtown

Treat Mom to a Very Special Dinner From Hy’s and Gotham Steakhouse

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Popular

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Gunawan and Wang have secured the space at Habitat, Mt. Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development at 2520 Guelph St.

Tea and Two Slices

On Making the Church Pay Reparations and Changing the Name of British Columbia

In his latest read of the headlines, Sean Orr finds cops being cops and Vancouver losing its working class neighbourhoods.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Community News / West End

Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Previous
Heritage Announces Father’s Day Feast Lunch Package With New Menu Items
Next
Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Heritage Announces Father’s Day Feast Lunch Package With New Menu Items

Community News / Chinatown

Pre-Orders for Juke’s ‘Fathers Like Flours Too!’ Kits Now Open

Community News / Burnaby

Chez Christophe’s New Limited Edition Father’s Day Treats Now Available to Pre-Order

Community News / Gastown

Pourhouse Offering Limited-Time Burger, Dessert and Bar Items for Father’s Day