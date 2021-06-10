Community News / Burnaby

Chez Christophe’s New Limited Edition Father’s Day Treats Now Available to Pre-Order

Portrait

The Goods from Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie

Vancouver, BC | Our Father’s Day 2021 Collection is now available for pre-orders.

This year we have a limited edition cake: “Smokey S’mores” – Graham cracker sponge and housemade marshmallow, layered with smoked dark chocolate mousse on a graham cracker crunch base. Only available in a 4-5 serving size for pickup from June 17th – 19th.

We also have a limited edition 9 piece chocolate box which features some brand new Bonbons made in collaboration with local businesses, Mainland Whisky and Barrique Restaurant. This chocolate box includes flavours such as Campfire, Bacon Almond Praline, Chicken Spice, Negroni, 70%, Montreux Whisky, Cinnamon Whisky, Cuban Cigar and Vanille et Rhum. This special chocolate box will be available in-store at both locations starting Saturday, June 12th.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie 
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4717 Hastings St., Burnaby | 604-428-4200 | WEBSITE
