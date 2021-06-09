TRACK & FOOD // Alex Black Dishes on the Imminent BLND TGER Dumpling Shop

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Today’s talk with bartender and budding entrepreneur Alex Black of Chinatown’s imminent BLND TGER is a goodie, as it’s always wonderful to chat with people who are happy and fulfilled. Alex is a prominent fixture in Vancouver’s hospitality industry, having worked at some of our best restaurants, among them Wildebeest, Hawksworth and Nightingale. In this podcast we focus mostly on his new venture, an upcoming dumpling shop located in the front section of what used to be Mamie Taylor’s. (I say ‘front’ because the back part of the space is still under construction for a different concept altogether.) Have a listen!