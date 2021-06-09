Torafuku Unveils New Patio Space, Launches Special Father’s Day Menu

Community News / Main Street

Vancouver, BC | Torafuku the Main Street eatery known for its electric Pan-Asian flavours, unveils a Father’s Day menu showcasing premium proteins and innovative use of international techniques. Chef de Cuisine, Baker Hsu has assembled an arrangement of all-new dishes and fan favourites for dads and their loved ones.

Available for both dine-in and to-go, these multi-course meals designed for sharing come complete with three starters, a choice of main and dessert. Starters include a refreshing Summer Salad of heirloom tomatoes, compressed watermelon, charred corn, corn husk vinaigrette and house made ricotta. The vibrant salad balances out the indulgent Foie Gras Stuffed Chicken Wings served with a chilli lime dressing sauce. Options for the main course are 24-hour Short Rib with unagi sauce, wagyu sirloin, kimchi fried rice, or opt for the much-loved Torafuku Duck Buns complete with foie gras parfait, fluffy house made steam buns and candied peanuts. To finish, guests can choose from a perfect summer Mango Pudding or a Basque Cheesecake with yuzu and rhubarb compote. The full menu can be viewed here.

The five-course ready-to-eat sets are designed to feed two people. Sets are priced according to choice of the main course, the Short Rib Set is available for $105.00, and the Roast Duck Set is $99.00. The sets will be available Wednesday – Sunday after 5:00pm starting Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 20. Meals can be ordered online here or by calling the restaurant at 778-903-2006.

Families and larger groups can double up or mix and match sets. Other add-on options include Sea Bream Rice ($18.00) seasoned with ginger, scallion and organic soy sauce and the refreshing Taiwanese Cold Noodles ($16.00) loaded with duck leg, pickled and crisp vegetables.

Main Street’s Newest Patio | Torafuku patrons can now enjoy the restaurant’s offerings on an all-new patio space that seats up to 24 guests. This licensed space will offer the entire dine-in menu along with a new collection of local craft beers. The extended Happy Hour, will be available from 11:30 am – 5:30 pm. Happy Hour deals include $3.00 off cocktails and $2.00 off beer. Happy Hour provides patrons plenty of opportunities to explore Torafuku’s cocktail menu, a collection of cleverly crafted beverages with intriguing nods to Asian ingredients. A highlight, the Kanpai Negroni mixes chysanthemum-infused Tanqueray Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth with plum sake for a refreshing riff on the classic. Another favourite, The People’s Cocktail, crafted from Beefeater Gin, cucumber, elderflower, ginger, and lemon, is made perfect for patio sipping.

ABOUT TORAFUKU | Meaning “lucky tiger” in Japanese, Torafuku is nestled on the border of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown at 958 Main Street, offering elevated Asian cuisine by Le Tigre food truck owner Steve Kuan. Designed for sharing, the casual and inventive menu explores the borders of pan-Asian food with classical French and Italian influences. Dishes are playful in spirit and serious in execution, delivering vibrant interpretations of flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine. Every plate features seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers. For more information, please visit torafuku.ca.

