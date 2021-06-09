Positions Open at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is looking at add three people to their team at 762 Cambie Street! The front of house is looking for an experience server or oyster shucker, as well as a retail assistant who can double as a host! And Chef Tommy Shorthouse is looking to add an experienced line cook to the team in the back of house. Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is Vancouver’s only ‘tide to table’ seafood restaurant & market, and prides itself on perfectly shucked oysters, great food, and casual atmosphere with Vancouver Island vibes.

All resumes can be sent to OysterBar@fannybayoysters.com.

Shucker & Server:
In need of an experienced server or shucker that can join the team in a full-time position. If you don’t have shucking experience no worries, but at least looking for someone who is eager to learn how to shuck oysters as it is mandatory for all our serving staff to be able to shuck a few oysters. Our team is small, close-knit and works hand in hand to give our guests the best and freshest shellfish experience.

Retail Assistant & Host:
In need of a versatile person that loves seafood and is happy to talk to guests in person or over the phone to help them with their orders, as well as being able to handle the front door host position for the restaurant. This is a full-time position with the front of house and retail team.

Line Cook:
Chef Tommy Shorthouse is looking for a line cook with at least two years of experience that can step into full-time lead position in the back of house. A skills assessment will be part of the interview process. Experience with inventory record keeping is not mandatory but would be a bonus for the position.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
