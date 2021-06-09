Community News / Gastown

East Van Roasters Sweetens Up Dad’s Day With a Dash of Salt and Pepper

Vancouver, BC | Chocolate and sea salt are a match made in heaven—add a dash of course ground pepper and you have a bar that is fit for a king. East Van Roasters is packaging two of its classic inclusion bars for a Father’s Day Duo of Salt & Pepper. It’s a perfect pairing of East Van Roasters King Pepper and Van Isle Sea Salt chocolate bars for a classic, simple and delicious gift.

East Van Roasters Father’s Day Duo ($15):

King Pepper: 70 per cent Madagascan dark chocolate with quality Wayanadan black peppercorn and fleur de sel.

Van Isle: 70 per cent Madagascan dark chocolate with locally harvested Vancouver Island Sea Salt.

The Father’s Day Duo is now available online at eastvanroasters.square.site for advance order with in-store pickup or cross-Canada shipping, and at the café Tuesday through Saturday, 12-5pm.

East Van Roasters Cafe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
319 Carrall St. | 604-629-7562 | WEBSITE
